Curtis S. Fry passed away on December 10, 2024, in Lake Worth, Florida, at the age of 86. Curtis was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania, on September 17, 1938, to S. C. “Jack” and Mary (Stewart) Fry. He graduated from Clewiston High School in 1956 and after attending Palm Beach Junior College, he received his business degree from the University of Florida in 1960. Curtis sponsored the Fry Family Scholarship at UF for many years, offering scholarships to students at the business school. He was also a graduate of the LSU graduate banking program.

After graduating from college, Curtis returned to Clewiston and worked in the family business, Fry Hardware. He eventually bought the Clewiston store in 1972 from his parents. He would expand the business to three stores, having one in Okeechobee and one in Lake Placid, in addition to the Clewiston store. During this time, he was in the United States Army Reserves for five years.

Curtis was very active in the Clewiston community and followed in his father’s footsteps, cooking steaks at the Elks Lodge on weekends. He served eight years on the City Commission, four of those years as Mayor. He served two terms on the Hendry County School Board and ten years on the Clewiston Airport Authority. He also served on the Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Board of the First Methodist Church, the Lions Club, the Clewiston Redevelopment Agency, and on the Southwest Florida Selective Service Board. Curtis was a founding director of Clewiston National Bank and Big Lake National Bank. He was named Hendry County Citizen of the Year in 2001 for all his contributions to the community. Curtis loved to spend time fishing and hunting birds. He and Susan traveled extensively throughout the world, enjoying cruises most of all.

Curtis was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Mary Fry, and his brother, Scott Fry.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susan Fentress Fry, of Okeechobee, Florida, and the mother of his children, Betty Fry-Ahearn, of Jupiter, Florida. He is also survived by his two children, Kristy Speronis (Jamie) of Columbia, South Carolina, and Jessica Johnson (Kevin) of Jupiter, Florida. He also leaves behind his five grandchildren, Conner Speronis, Bryson Speronis, Lawton Johnson, Marshall Johnson, and Wade Johnson. Curtis’s sister, Mary Beth Cooper, of Okeechobee, Florida, also survives him, as well as many nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida, 34973.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.