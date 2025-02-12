Darius J., of Pahokee, on NBC's The Voice

Posted Wednesday, February 12, 2025 9:56 am

A Pahokee man is on Season 27 of The Voice on NBC.

Darius J., 35, of Pahokee, has 90,000 followers on Tik Tok and more than 1 million “likes.”

He performed Usher’s “Caught Up” for his audition and impressed the judges.

“I want more!” said judge Kelsea Ballerini.

“What’s your name, where are you from and where have you been all my life?” judge Michael Bublé asked. “You are a complete joy. You rock. Thank God for you.”

Judge Adam Levine compared his energy to CeeLo Green’s, and said both have “amazing electricity.”

The Voice is a singing reality program that premiered on NBC in 2011. The goal is to find unsigned singing talent. Singers must be at least 13 years old to compete.

Four coaches critique the artists' performances and guide their teams of selected artists through the remainder of the season. Coaches for the 27th season are Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini.

Darius chose to go with Team Adam.

The 27th season of The Voice premiered on Feb. 3. New episodes will air on Monday nights. NBC has announced that some new episodes will air on Tuesday nights during the live shows, but the specific dates have not been revealed.

The winner is determined by television viewers voting by telephone, internet, SMS text, and iTunes Store purchases of the audio-recorded artists' vocal performances. The winner receives $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

The winners of the twenty-six seasons have been: Javier Colon, Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Tessanne Chin, Josh Kaufman, Craig Wayne Boyd, Sawyer Fredericks, Jordan Smith, Alisan Porter, Sundance Head, Chris Blue, Chloe Kohanski, Brynn Cartelli, Chevel Shepherd, Maelyn Jarmon, Jake Hoot, Todd Tilghman, Carter Rubin, Cam Anthony, Girl Named Tom, Bryce Leatherwood, Gina Miles, Huntley, Asher HaVon, and Sofronio Vasquez.