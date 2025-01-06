DCF helps Florida families thrive in 2024

Posted Monday, January 6, 2025 2:52 pm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On Jan. 3, Department of Children and Families (Department) Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted the continued successes accomplished by the Department, praising Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis for their dedication to the children and families of Florida. Under their leadership, the Department continues to foster breakthrough strategies, strengthen resiliency and recovery resources, and champion innovative initiatives to support strong families across Florida.

“2024 was another monumental year for our Department and the families we serve. The Department prioritized key initiatives that delivered vital services which helped individuals and families foster resiliency and achieve economic self-sufficiency” said Secretary Shevaun Harris. “The Department is thankful for the Governor and First Lady’s leadership, and we look forward to carrying their vision into the new year to keep the individuals and families of Florida thriving.”

Guiding Families on a Path to Economic Self-Sufficiency

Hope Florida, an initiative spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis, continues to grow to meet the dynamic needs of individuals across Florida. In 2024, over 30,000 Floridians and their families were served connecting them to key resources and services provided by Hope Florida’s network of over 5,600 faith-based, community, and private sector partners. Hope Florida helps Floridians overcome barriers to achieve their short and long-term goals on their path to self-sufficiency. The model continues to assist families struggling financially to find better employment and vocational training opportunities through partnerships with CareerSource Florida and also helps to support families at risk of child welfare involvement, having served over 21,000 families since the launch who were referred by a child protective investigator.

As of late 2024, nearly 30,000 Hope Florida participants who were on government assistance have reduced or eliminated their reliance on government food or cash assistance resulting in a savings of over $78 million annually.

Activate Hope, the emergency response arm of the Hope Florida initiative, launched in 2024 in response to Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton. Activate Hope helps to support Floridians get back on their feet following a natural disaster. Activate Hope served over 57,000 individuals at distribution sites for food, water, household items, and baby supplies and over 33,000 individuals with referrals to resources to overcome barriers experienced as a result of the hurricanes.

Bolstering Supports for Strong Florida Families

Fewer children entered foster care in 2024 than in 2023, and the entry rate has decreased 32% since Governor DeSantis took office. Through focused prevention and permanency efforts, Florida is at a 20-year low for the number of children entering foster care.

In FY 2023-24, 3,969 children were adopted in Florida. Through its Permanency Initiative, the Department further streamlined adoption processes to help children find their forever families resulting in an almost 10% percent increase in adoptions from FY 2022-2023.

The Continue the Mission initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis, continued its laser-focused approach to hiring veterans and former law enforcement personnel as child protective investigators (CPIs), adult protective investigators (APIs), and case managers. As of December 2024, the Department has hired over 300 veterans in CPI positions.

The Family Navigation program provides high-risk families with intensive wrap around supports to ensure the family unit is stabilized, safe, and on a pathway to overall well-being. In 2024 the program served 3,526 families, with 89.5% of those families remaining intact.

Cultivating Holistic Care and Community Resiliency

The Department launched H.E.A.R.T., the Department's Healthy Teen Relationship Initiative, equipping Florida’s teenagers, schools, and communities with resources to prevent teen dating violence and help students develop healthy relationship skills. This collaborative initiative coincided with February’s Healthy Teen Relationship Month, which focuses on advocacy and education to stop dating abuse before it starts.

More than 89,000 individuals participated in youth engagement events, and 80% of youth reported increased knowledge of healthy and respectful relationships.

The Department expanded Father First, the public awareness campaign through the Responsible Fatherhood Initiative, resulting in over 793 million campaign impressions. The Department also awarded over $30 million in grant funding to local organizations to provide supportive services for fathers and at-risk male students, resulting in:

80% of fathers reporting no justice system involvement.

70% of fathers reporting successful involvement in their child’s life.

70% of fathers reporting increased confidence in parenting.

1,528 fathers served by Comprehensive Needs of Fathers and Responsible Fatherhood Education programs.

2,257 students served by the Mentorship for At-risk Male Students program, further reducing the percentage of students being involved in negative activities based on connection to a mentor.

Adult Protective Services conducted 39,581 abuse investigations in FY 2023-24.

Over 99% of victims remained safe from re-abuse within six months of the investigation.

Through services provided for community care for disabled adults, over 99% of vulnerable adults served remaining in their home as opposed to being placed in a skilled facility.

Through expanded funding opportunities, the Office on Homelessness was able to partner with local homelessness organizations to achieve successful outcomes resulting in the largest decrease in homelessness of any state:

36% absolute decrease in homelessness across the state.

A homelessness rate 22% less than the national average.

Enhancing Crisis Prevention and Behavioral Health Resources for Floridians

Mobile Response Teams (MRT) served 26,691 individuals in FY 2023-24. 80% of individuals using MRTs were diverted from hospitals, jails, or other crisis settings.

988 Florida Lifeline answered 120,318 calls in FY 2023-24, resulting in 100% of individuals being connected with the appropriate level of crisis care. To date, there have been no fatal incidents during a 988 call in Florida.

The Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network, an innovative, holistic recovery network established under the leadership of Governor DeSantis in 2022, expanded to cover 17 more counties. Covering 29 counties total, CORE served 64,381 individuals with a substance use disorder in FY 2023-24.

Of the individuals served with an Opioid Use Disorder ( OUD ) , 64% have received Medicated Assisted Treatment ( MAT ) from a partner in the CORE Network . Nationwide, only 19% of adults with an OUD received MAT for opioid use in the past year.

Community Action Treatment (CAT) Teams served 3,444 children in FY 2023-24. 98% were diverted from juvenile justice involvement and 97% were diverted from Statewide Inpatient Psychiatric Program (SIPP).

Florida is a leader in the nation in individuals not needing readmission to a State Mental Health Treatment Facilities (SMHTF) for treatment:

0.16% 30-day readmission rate with a national rate of 4.73%.

0.32% 90-day readmission rate with a national rate of 10.71%.

Florida Assertive Community Treatment (FACT) teams served 3,922 individuals and diverted them from higher levels of care in FY 2023-24. 90% enrolled in FACT services did not need crisis stabilization services, such as Baker Act, and 99% enrolled were not admitted to a State Mental Health Treatment Facility.