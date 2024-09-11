Eric Palazolo found dead in Glades County

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/11/24

On  Sept. 5, 2024, GCSO deputies responded to a rural area of Glades County...

 

Eric Palazolo found dead in Glades County

Posted
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

GLADES COUNTY — On  Sept. 5, 2024, GCSO deputies responded to a rural area of Glades County in reference to finding a deceased individual in a heavily overgrown area.

The body was located and the area was treated as a crime scene until it was determined otherwise. Medical examiners and FDLE Crime Scene were called in to assist with processing the scene. There was no evidence that would lead investigators to believe that there was any foul play involved.
 
GSCO has identified the individual found was  missing adult, Eric Palazolo. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information can be released at this time.

The family has been notified, and GCSO appreciates the help and concern they community showed during the search for Mr. Palazolo.

GCSO

Comments

