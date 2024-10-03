Delray Beach man accused of meeting minor for sex

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
Posted 10/3/24

OCSO Criminal Investigations Division received information regarding an adult male traveling to Okeechobee County from …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Delray Beach man accused of meeting minor for sex

Posted
By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO

Hoffman Nacis
Hoffman Nacis
OKEECHOBEE — In February 2024, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information regarding an adult male traveling to Okeechobee County from Delray Beach, Florida, to meet with a juvenile between the ages of 12-16 from Okeechobee for a sexual encounter. 

The adult male was identified as Hoffman Nacis, 26, of Delray Beach, Florida. 
 
The investigation revealed that there were two previous incidents where Nacis traveled to Okeechobee and engaged in sexual acts with the same juvenile. 
 
On Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, Nacis was located in Delray Beach and arrested on two counts of traveling to meet a minor, two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. 
 
Nacis was transported to Okeechobee County Jail on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, where he is being held on a $110,000 bond.
 
arrest, ocso, lewd and lascivious

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Leadership cadets help community prepare for hurricane

Okeechobee residents prepare for hurricane

Copart is back at work reclaiming vehicles in the wake …

Task force seeks information on suspects

x