Deputies train to communicate with autistic community

Being a good effective communicator is one of the keys when it comes to working within emergency services.
Several of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s deputies recently attended the #ProjectLifesaver conference and learned some new tools for supporting efforts to assist the autistic non-verbal community with these Emergency Communications Boards provided by the #autismsocietyflorida which they brought back and shared with the administration.
Earlier today, everyone in corrections, law enforcement, and even animal control received laminated copies in an effort to "bridge the gap" in understanding and communicating with non-verbal individuals.
We wanted to thank the Autism Society of Florida for their amazing help and efforts here in #okeechobee.