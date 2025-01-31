Derelict vessel removal, block grant program opportunity

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Derelict Vessel Program is pleased to announce the introduction of our new Derelict Vessel Block Grant Program.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Derelict Vessel Program is pleased to announce the introduction of our new Derelict Vessel Block Grant Program. This is an opportunity for Florida local governments that have removed more than 40 derelict vessels within a 3-year period, over the preceding five (5) calendar years, to apply to receive a block grant from FWC.
The awarded local government will then be allowed to remove vessels under the Block Grant without having to apply for individual project grants.
All eligible vessels removed under this block grant will be reimbursed at 100% within the awarded local government’s grant amount, providing FWC receives all required documentation for each eligible vessel’s removal. The amount of the awarded local government’s Block Grant will be determined by the number of qualified vessels removed during the qualifying 3-year period.
To view the New Guidelines for the Derelict Vessel Block Grant and the associated Block Grant Application, go to www.MyFWC.com/DVGrant or email DVGrant@MyFWC.com