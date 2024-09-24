Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida will close temporarily for severe weather

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/24/24

All Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida will cease operations temporarily at close of business Tuesday, Sept. 24...

I am anchor

TALLAHASSEE — All Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida will cease operations temporarily at close of business Tuesday, Sept. 24, in preparation for severe weather. The centers will reopen when weather conditions permit.

The center at the Mayo Community Center in Lafayette County will close permanently at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

FEMA specialists offering free rebuilding tips at The Home Depot in Lake City also will suspend operations until weather conditions permit.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

