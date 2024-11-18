Does fertilizer go bad? Understanding fertilizer shelf life and storage

Posted Monday, November 18, 2024 2:26 pm

If you’re a homeowner passionate about maintaining a thriving lawn, fertilizer is likely a crucial tool in your gardening toolkit. But what if you have fertilizer left over from last season? Does fertilizer go bad or lose its effectiveness? Knowing answers to these questions can help you maximize your gardening efforts and avoid waste.

Granular fertilizer

Granular fertilizers are popular for their long shelf life. If you’re asking does lawn fertilizer go bad in granular form, the answer is no, provided it’s stored properly. Granular fertilizers can last indefinitely as long as they are kept dry and away from moisture. However, if moisture gets in, it can cause clumping, which affects its effectiveness.

Liquid fertilizer

Liquid fertilizers are typically more concentrated and faster-acting than granular options but come with a shorter shelf life. Depending on the formulation, liquid fertilizers can last around 5–10 years if kept sealed and stored properly.

Once opened, they are more prone to degradation, particularly if exposed to air and moisture.

Organic fertilizer

Organic fertilizers, such as compost or manure-based options, have shorter shelf lives compared to synthetic fertilizers. Since they rely on natural breakdown processes, they may lose their potency after a year or two.

Improperly stored organic fertilizers can harbor bacteria or mold, making them less effective and potentially harmful to plants.

Signs That Fertilizer Has Gone Bad

Clumping and hardening (granular fertilizer)

If your granular fertilizer has absorbed moisture, you may notice that it has clumped together or hardened. This makes it difficult to spread and may reduce the even distribution of nutrients.

Clumped fertilizer can sometimes be crushed and used, but in more extreme cases, it may not be salvageable.

Separation and sediment (liquid fertilizer)

Liquid fertilizers can separate over time, especially if stored improperly. If you notice that the contents of your liquid fertilizer have separated into layers or there’s sediment at the bottom, it might indicate that the product is no longer usable.

Shaking the bottle can sometimes resolve this issue, but not always.

Foul odor and mold growth (organic fertilizer)

Organic fertilizers that have gone bad may emit a foul odor or show signs of mold growth. This happens when the natural decomposition process continues beyond what’s beneficial.

If your organic fertilizer smells off or appears moldy, it may no longer be safe or effective to use.

Several environmental factors can influence the shelf life of fertilizer. Here’s what to watch out for:

• Moisture and humidity:Moisture is the primary enemy of both granular and liquid fertilizers. Granular fertilizers can clump, while liquid fertilizers can become diluted or contaminated if exposed to excessive moisture.

• Temperature extremes:High temperatures can degrade certain fertilizers, especially liquid formulations. Freezing temperatures, on the other hand, can cause liquid fertilizers to separate or crystallize.

• Storage conditions:Where you store your fertilizer is crucial. Fertilizers should be kept in cool, dry places, away from direct sunlight and extreme temperature fluctuations. A garage or shed often provides the ideal conditions, as long as it’s not too damp or too hot.

How to store fertilizer properly

To extend the shelf life of your fertilizer, proper storage is essential. Always store granular fertilizers in airtight containers to keep moisture out, and make sure that liquid fertilizers are tightly sealed after each use.

Place fertilizers in a cool, dry area, like a garage or shed, away from direct sunlight and temperature extremes.

Labeling and organizing

Organizing your fertilizer stash is another smart move. Label bags or bottles with the date of purchase to help you track how long you’ve had them.

Store fertilizers off the ground, either on shelves or in bins, to prevent them from being damaged by moisture or pests.

Tips on how to prevent fertilizer from going bad

Preventing fertilizer from going bad can save you money and reduce waste. Here are some key tips to ensure your fertilizers last as long as possible:

• Inspect Packaging Before Purchase:When buying fertilizers, check that the packaging is intact and not damaged. This prevents moisture from entering the product before you even bring it home.

• Use Airtight Containers:For granular fertilizers, transfer any opened bags into airtight plastic bins or containers to keep moisture out. Liquid fertilizers should always be tightly sealed after use.

• Keep Fertilizers Off the Ground:Store fertilizers on shelves or raised surfaces to protect them from potential water leaks or flooding in your storage area.

• Avoid Overbuying:Only purchase the amount of fertilizer you’ll need for the season to avoid long-term storage and the associated risks of degradation.

• Check Expiration Dates:Liquid and organic fertilizers may have expiration dates. Rotate older products to the front of your storage area so that they get used first, and avoid holding onto products for too long.

• Periodic Stirring or Shaking of Liquid Fertilizer:Shake liquid fertilizers regularly to prevent sediment from forming at the bottom of the container and to maintain an even nutrient distribution.

Is Expired Fertilizer Still Usable?

Granular Fertilizer

Even if your granular fertilizer has hardened or clumped, it can sometimes still be used. Crush the clumps and see if they dissolve in water. If so, the fertilizer may still be effective.

Liquid Fertilizer

For liquid fertilizers, separation isn’t always a dealbreaker. Try shaking the bottle well. If the liquid mixes evenly and doesn’t have an unpleasant odor, it may still be usable. However, if it remains separated or smells off, it’s best to dispose of it.

Organic Fertilizer

When it comes to organic fertilizers, the risks of using expired products are higher. If it smells foul or appears moldy, it’s better to discard it, as it could harm your plants.

What to do with expired or unusable fertilizer

Improper disposal of fertilizer can harm the environment. If you need to dispose of expired or unusable fertilizer, contact your local waste management facility for guidance. Some areas have specific disposal methods for fertilizers to prevent contamination of water sources.

Repurposing options

If your fertilizer is slightly past its prime but not entirely spoiled, consider repurposing it. You can dilute older liquid fertilizer and use it on less sensitive plants or use clumped granular fertilizer in non-critical areas of your garden.

This article was written by Sod Solutions Content Strategist, Valerie Smith. Sod Solutions is celebrating 30 years of successfully developing and releasing turfgrasses with over 20 market-leading varieties like Palmetto® St. Augustine, Celebration® Bermudagrass, EMPIRE® Zoysia and more.