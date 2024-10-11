DOH-Glades County reopens after severe weather

DOH-Hendry County remains closed

News from DOH-Hendry County and DOH-Glades County
Posted 10/11/24

Florida Department of Health in Hendry County (DOH-Hendry) Offices will remain closed on Friday, October 11, 2024.

DOH-Glades County reopens after severe weather

DOH-Hendry County remains closed

Posted
News from DOH-Hendry County and DOH-Glades County
HENDRY & GLADES COUNTIES -- Florida Department of Health in Hendry County (DOH-Hendry) Offices will remain closed on Friday, October 11, 2024. (The health departments in LaBelle and Clewiston will be closed).
All Florida Department of Health in Glades County (DOH-Glades) offices will reopen with regular operational hours on Friday, October 11, 2024.
(The health department in Moore Haven will reopen.)
For more information, please call DOH-Hendry County at 863-674-4041 or DOH-Glades County at 863-946-0707.
department of health, glades county, hendry county

Comments

