DOH-Hendry and DOH-Glades offices close in observance of Thanksgiving

HENDRY AND GLADES COUNTIES — All Florida Department of Health offices in Hendry and Glades Counties (DOH-Hendry/Glades) will be closed on Wednesday, November 27 through Friday, November 29, 2024, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Regular office hours will resume on Monday, December 2, 2024. DOH-Hendry/Glades reminds residents and visitors to celebrate safely over the holiday.
For medical emergencies that need immediate assistance, call 911.