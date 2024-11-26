DOH-Hendry and DOH-Glades offices close in observance of Thanksgiving

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 11/26/24

All Florida Department of Health offices in Hendry and Glades Counties (DOH-Hendry/Glades) will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29...

HENDRY AND GLADES COUNTIES — All Florida Department of Health offices in Hendry and Glades Counties (DOH-Hendry/Glades) will be closed on Wednesday, November 27 through Friday, November 29, 2024, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Regular office hours will resume on Monday, December 2, 2024. DOH-Hendry/Glades reminds residents and visitors to celebrate safely over the holiday.

For medical emergencies that need immediate assistance, call 911.

