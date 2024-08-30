DOH-Hendry/Glades offices close in observance of Labor Day
Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
HENDRY and GLADES COUNTIES — All Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties (DOH-Hendry/Glades) offices will close on Monday, September 2, 2024, in observance of Labor Day.
All health department offices will be closed in LaBelle, Clewiston, and Moore Haven.
Regular office hours resume on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. DOH-Hendry/Glades reminds residents and visitors to celebrate safely over the holiday weekend.
For medical emergencies that need immediate assistance, call 911.
Keywords
department of health,
labor day,
labelle,
clewiston,
moore haven,
glades,
hendry