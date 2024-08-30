DOH-Hendry/Glades offices close in observance of Labor Day

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/30/24

All Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties (DOH-Hendry/Glades) offices will close on Monday, September 2...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

DOH-Hendry/Glades offices close in observance of Labor Day

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
HENDRY and GLADES COUNTIES — All Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties (DOH-Hendry/Glades) offices will close on Monday, September 2, 2024, in observance of Labor Day.
 
All health department offices will be closed in LaBelle, Clewiston, and Moore Haven.
Regular office hours resume on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. DOH-Hendry/Glades reminds residents and visitors to celebrate safely over the holiday weekend.
For medical emergencies that need immediate assistance, call 911.
department of health, labor day, labelle, clewiston, moore haven, glades, hendry

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Crafters and sewists meet to make ‘Mats for Cats

Sheriff's office has Safe Exchange Spot

Rotarians deliver apples to teachers

U.S. Sugar provides local students with new backpacks …

x