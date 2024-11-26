DOH-Okeechobee Encourages a Safe 2024 Holiday Season

The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County encourages residents and visitors to enjoy a safe and healthy holiday season.
OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County (DOH-Okeechobee) encourages residents and visitors to enjoy a safe and healthy holiday season. From traveling to decorating and cooking, the holidays are time for family and friends to come together and celebrate. DOH-Okeechobee advises Floridians to follow these tips to ensure their safety.
• Thaw meat in the refrigerator or in a sink filled with cold water before cooking. The water needs to be changed every 30 minutes. Do not thaw it on the counter, as foodborne bacteria can quickly grow.
• Keep raw foods separate from cooked foods and wash your hands, utensils, and surfaces frequently to avoid cross contamination.
• Use a food thermometer to ensure foods are cooked to proper internal temperatures.
• Once the food is prepared, keep hot foods above 140 degrees Fahrenheit and cold items below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Hot and cold leftovers need to be refrigerated within two hours of being served.
• Avoid placing poisonous plants in areas accessible to children and pets. Holly berries, mistletoe, amaryllis, and English ivy are a few poisonous plants that are popular around the holidays.
• Secure and cover extension cords to prevent trips and falls.
• Place candles where they cannot be knocked over. If a fire occurs, do not pour water on the candle. Have a fire extinguisher nearby to use instead.
• Be cautious when using spray-on artificial snow. Inhalation can cause irritation to the lungs.
• Ensure that children have proper car seats. Set up a car seat check.
• Make sure to be well rested before getting behind the wheel.
• Designate a sober driver.