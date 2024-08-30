DOH-Okeechobee office closes in observance of Labor Day

The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County (DOH-Okeechobee County) office will close on Monday, September 2...
OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County (DOH-Okeechobee County) office will close on Monday, September 2, 2024, in observance of Labor Day.
Regular office hours resume on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. DOH-Okeechobee County reminds residents and visitors to celebrate safely over the holiday weekend.
For medical emergencies that need immediate assistance, call 911.