DOH-Okeechobee office closes in observance of Labor Day

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/30/24

The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County (DOH-Okeechobee County) office will close on Monday, September 2

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County (DOH-Okeechobee County) office will close on Monday, September 2, 2024, in observance of Labor Day.

Regular office hours resume on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. DOH-Okeechobee County reminds residents and visitors to celebrate safely over the holiday weekend.

For medical emergencies that need immediate assistance, call 911.

