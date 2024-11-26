DOH-Okeechobee office closes in observance of Thanksgiving

The Florida Department of Health office in Okeechobee County will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29...
OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health office in Okeechobee County (DOH-Okeechobee) will be closed on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, through Friday, November 29, 2024, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Regular office hours will resume on Monday, December 2, 2024. DOH-Okeechobee reminds residents and visitors to celebrate safely over the holiday.
For medical emergencies that need immediate assistance, call 911.