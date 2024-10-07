DOH-Okeechobee office closes in response to severe weather impacts

Posted 10/7/24

The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County (DOH-Okeechobee) office will be closed...

Okeechobee County — The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County (DOH-Okeechobee) office will be closed on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, in response to severe weather impacts. Normal operations will resume on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida. SAIL hotline: 800-342-3557

For further assistance and information regarding severe weather impacts, including shelter information and disaster preparedness tips, visit the Division of Emergency Management website or Okeechobee County’s local emergency management website.

For medical emergencies that need immediate assistance, call 911.

