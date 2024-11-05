Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center presents 43rd season

Posted Tuesday, November 5, 2024 11:49 am

BELLE GLADE – The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center, 1977 SW College Drive, Belle Glade, has announced shows for their 43rd Professional Guest Artist Series.

• On Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. Dance Alive National Ballet will present The Nutcracker. Become entranced by the beauty of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her dazzling Court, enchanted by the swirling snowflakes and breathtaking snow, and cheer for the tiny toy soldiers and their leader, the handsome Nutcracker Prince. A sparkling production with beautiful costumes and sets, this is truly an all-time family favorite.

• On Feb. 7, 2025, The Selena Experience will take the stage at 7 p.m. These talented musicians came together and orchestrated an extraordinary show that will take you back to 1995 within seconds of their first song. 512 will bring to you the finest Selena tribute that you can possibly imagine. Performing all of Selena’s hits including Como La Flor, Amor Prohibido, Si Una Vez, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom and more!

• On Feb. 17, 2025 enjoy The Doo-Wop Sounds of the 60s at 7 p.m. It’s not a concert…it’s a flash back! Spend a nostalgic evening saluting 3 of the world’s most beloved musical groups who were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll/Doo Wop sound. The Coasters (“Charlie Brown”, “Yakety Yak”, “Poison Ivy”); The Platters featuring 3 of America’s premier singers performing their greatest hits (“Only You”, “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes”, “The Great Pretender”); and The Drifters, one of Rock & Roll’s founding vocal groups with their 50 year catalog of hits (“Under the Boardwalk”, “Up on the Roof”, “This Magic Moment”, and “On Broadway”).

• On March 14, 2025 THE PEKING ACROBATS will perform at 7 p.m. For the last thirty two years, THE PEKING ACROBATS® have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobatics. They perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and display their technical prowess at such arts as trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics. They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control. THE PEKING ACROBATS are often accompanied by live musicians who skillfully play traditional Chinese instruments; the time- honored Chinese music coalesces with high-tech special effects and awe-inspiring acrobatic feats, creating an exuberant entertainment event with the festive pageantry of a Chinese Carnival.

For tickets, contact the box office at 561-993-1160. Box office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.