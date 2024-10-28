Don’t count out the newcomers in farming

Posted Monday, October 28, 2024 12:09 pm

October is National Farm to School Month, and some of the students stepping into the classroom today might just be the innovators and researchers that are responsible for keeping food on our tables tomorrow.

When we think about those in the agriculture industry, we often think about family farmers – where land is passed down from one generation to the next, sometimes dating back several hundreds of years. This is especially true in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA), one of the most abundant and fertile farmlands in our nation.

While this is a celebrated tradition in agriculture, it’s also important we shine a light on the newcomers, who I get the distinct honor of working with both in and outside the classroom.

As the agriculture teacher at Glades Central Community High School, I am gearing up for another year of hands-on learning about sustainable farming practices, innovative agriculture techniques, and how we can give back to our community through cultivation and kindness.

What’s unique about the students in this program is they come from all walks of life, and many of them do not have a family history of farming – but they are eager to learn and to get their hands dirty.

Our curriculum takes kids outside the classroom. Students learn the importance of soil composition, water quality, and identifying harmful plant diseases, as they grow and maintain our vegetable garden and fruit trees.

After winning a grant, our agritechnology program students started up a food pantry, the Muck Market, to make sure none of their peers go home hungry, while also understanding the importance of food security and a secure domestic food supply.

Farm tours provide students with a first-hand look at how Best Management Practices (BMPs) are used to farm sustainably, so our region can continue to be fertile for years to come.

In the classroom, students learn about a variety of agriculture topics during their three years in the program. These topics include plant science, animal health and nutrition, agribusiness principles, and leadership skills.

Students in the program have developed a passion for agriculture and in the future, many of them will be keeping our grocery stores stocked and our dinner tables full of safe, high-quality food.

They have brought home awards from Florida FFA state competitions, and former students are now out in the field operating high-tech farming equipment or landing prestigious internships with nationally recognized programs.

One former student, Maria, took an internship while she was in high school with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Lettuce Breeding Program. Today she has a full-time job with the research institute.

Another alumnus, Librado, interned with UF/IFAS conducting barn owl research, as these predators are a natural and sustainable way to control rodents and pests.

Jazmin, a Glades Central graduate, is studying environmental science at Florida State University so she can learn new methods to farm that benefit the environment while feeding the millions of Americans that depend on the food farmers grow.

I am proud to work with the bright, talented students that represent our future. They view growing sustainably as a core tenet and understand the importance of being good stewards to the land, the significance of investing in innovation, and the need for food security.

Many of the students in this program come knowing almost nothing about the agriculture industry and leave pursuing careers in the field.

They taught me an important lesson: no matter your background, we can all cultivate an appreciation and passion for our land, and all it provides for us if we are willing to learn.

Amanda Orsenigo is the agriculture teacher at Glades Central Community High School.