Dr. Cima to Decode Obesity Crisis at IRSC Talk

Dr. Cima will explore three fundamental causes of obesity through the lens of preventative...
WHAT: “3 Causes of Obesity” - Distinguished Speaker Series
Featuring Dr. James Cima, Doctor of Chiropractic
WHEN: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
11:00 AM
WHERE: Bailey Auditorium
Indian River State College
DETAILS: Dr. Cima will explore three fundamental causes of obesity through the lens of preventative healthcare and whole-body wellness. Drawing from his 50 years of clinical experience and research, he will examine the interconnections between diet, physical structure, and disease prevention in relation to obesity. His presentation will integrate Thomas Edison’s pioneering vision of healthcare—focusing on lifestyle factors rather than medication—with modern understanding of weight management.
Attendees will learn:
• How structural and functional aspects of the human body influence weight management
• The relationship between dietary choices and obesity
This event is part of the Public Service Education Distinguished Speaker Series.
FREE and open to the public.