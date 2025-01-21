Online exclusive

Dr. Cima to Decode Obesity Crisis at IRSC Talk

News from IRSC
Posted 1/21/25

Dr. Cima will explore three fundamental causes of obesity through the lens of preventative...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor
Online exclusive

Dr. Cima to Decode Obesity Crisis at IRSC Talk

Posted
News from IRSC

WHAT: “3 Causes of Obesity” - Distinguished Speaker Series
Featuring Dr. James Cima, Doctor of Chiropractic

WHEN: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
11:00 AM

WHERE: Bailey Auditorium
Indian River State College

4600 Kirby Loop Rd
Fort Pierce, Florida 34981

DETAILS: Dr. Cima will explore three fundamental causes of obesity through the lens of preventative healthcare and whole-body wellness. Drawing from his 50 years of clinical experience and research, he will examine the interconnections between diet, physical structure, and disease prevention in relation to obesity. His presentation will integrate Thomas Edison’s pioneering vision of healthcare—focusing on lifestyle factors rather than medication—with modern understanding of weight management.

Attendees will learn:

• How structural and functional aspects of the human body influence weight management
• The relationship between dietary choices and obesity

• Environmental and lifestyle factors that contribute to weight gain
• Preventative approaches to maintaining healthy weight
• Practical strategies for addressing obesity without medication

This event is part of the Public Service Education Distinguished Speaker Series.

FREE and open to the public.

obesity, speaker series, dr. james cima

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Gilbert’s Family of Companies’ legacy continues …

IRSC celebrates Career and Technical Education Month …

Students build electric go-kart with FPL

School board recognizes FFA students and school …

x