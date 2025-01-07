Dr. Vickers will present 'Cypress Gardens: America’s Tropical Wonderland'

Posted Tuesday, January 7, 2025 4:06 pm

CLEWISTON — Author Lu Vickers will be in Clewiston to present “Cypress Gardens: America’s Tropical Wonderland” on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Clewiston Museum. The program is being presented in partnership with the Florida Humanities’ Florida Talks program and is free and open to the public.

The presentation features vintage photographs and videos that illustrate the story of Cypress Gardens and how the world-famous tourist attraction was created out of swampland in central Florida by Dick Pope. Pope, known as the “man who invented Florida,” combined a water ski show, tropical gardens, and iconic Southern Belles to create Florida’s reputation as the land of sun and fun from the 1930s into the early 2000s.

Lu Vickers was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship for fiction as well as two Florida Book Awards and three Florida Individuals Artists Fellowships. In addition to writing Cypress Gardens, America’s Tropical Wonderland, she has written Breathing Underwater, a novel and three other Florida history books: Weeki Wachee, City of Mermaids, Weeki Wachee, Thirty Years of Underwater Photography, and Remembering Paradise Park with C. Graham. In addition to the program, the museum’s admission fee will be waived so that attendees have the opportunity to tour the beautifully renovated galleries and exhibits.

Florida Talks is one of Florida Humanities’ longest-running public programs. The organization’s speakers’ bureau features more than 30 exceptional scholars, journalists, authors, and humanities experts and over 60 brand new and returning programs. The grant-funded program offers nonprofit organizations across the state an accessible way to host engaging speakers who present Florida’s history, heritage, and culture through historical and contemporary lenses.

“Florida Humanities is thrilled to share its redesigned Florida Talks program. As one of our long-standing public programs, Florida Talks shares history, heritage, and culture with communities large and small across the state. We hope attendees walk away with new perspectives and knowledge and are energized to continue learning about our unique state,” April Myerscough, Florida Humanities Public Programs Coordinator.

The Clewiston Museum is a private not-for-profit that relies on donations, grants, the support of its members, and fundraising events to remain in operation. It is located at 109 Central Avenue in Clewiston and the hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are by appointment only. Contact the museum at 863-983-2870 or via email at director@clewistonmuseum.org.