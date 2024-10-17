Drug kingpin Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory leaves federal prison for a residential program in Miami

Posted 10/17/24

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who co-founded the notorious drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family, is serving out the remainder of his prison sentence in a residential reentry program …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Drug kingpin Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory leaves federal prison for a residential program in Miami

Posted

MIAMI (AP) — Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who co-founded the notorious drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family, will serve the remainder of his prison sentence in a residential reentry program in Miami, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Flenory, 56, was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison following his 2008 conviction for drug trafficking and money laundering. He was recently transferred to the residential program in Miami.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson brought the story of Flenory and his brother Terry Flenory to Starz in an eight episode series “BMF” in 2021. The series delved into the 1980s backstory of the brothers as they emerged from inner-city Detroit to become wealthy drug kingpins embraced by hip-hop culture.

Demetrius Flenory was arrested in 2005. His sentence ends on Jan. 27, 2026, according to the federal prison website. Until then, he will be monitored by the residential reentry center in Miami, which is responsible for providing federal offenders with community-based services to assist with their reentry needs.

Terry Flenory, 54, is serving out his sentence on similar charges at a residential reentry center in Detroit. He has an release date of Aug. 17, 2025, according to the the federal prison website.

Demetrius Flenory's lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about his transfer to Miami.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Jury paves the way for 2 Live Crew to retake control …

Judge tells Florida's top doctor not to threaten TV …

Florida official warns Hurricane Milton victims about …

Parkland shooting judge criticizes shooter's attorneys …

x