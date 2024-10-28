Drug trafficker sentenced

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
On Oct. 24, a judge sentenced a Mexican national to 120 months in prison for armed drug trafficking and illegal re-entry.

MIAMI — On Oct. 24, a judge sentenced a Mexican national to 120 months in prison for armed drug trafficking and illegal re-entry.

Mauricia Villapando-Gayton, 34, previously pled guilty to a five-county indictment which charged him with possession with intent to distribute a detectable amount of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm and ammunition by an illegal alien and illegal reentry after removal.

According to the court record, Villapando-Gaytan sold and attempted to sell cocaine to an undercover law enforcement officer on two separate occasions. Specifically, on Jan. 28, 2024, while attending a local rodeo in Okeechobee County, Fla., Villapando-Gaytan sole $100 worth of cocaine to an undercover officer. On Jan. 29, 2024, Villapando-Gaytan was armed with a pistol when he attempted to sell a kilogram of cocaine to the same undercover officer. At the time of his arrest. Villapando-Gaytan, a Mexican national, had been previously removed from the United States and illegally re-entered the United States without permission.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy LaPointe, Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuther of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Miami Field Division, and Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel E. Stephen announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore.

