Drug trafficker sentenced

MIAMI — On Oct. 24, a judge sentenced a Mexican national to 120 months in prison for armed drug trafficking and illegal re-entry.
Mauricia Villapando-Gayton, 34, previously pled guilty to a five-county indictment which charged him with possession with intent to distribute a detectable amount of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm and ammunition by an illegal alien and illegal reentry after removal.
According to the court record, Villapando-Gaytan sold and attempted to sell cocaine to an undercover law enforcement officer on two separate occasions. Specifically, on Jan. 28, 2024, while attending a local rodeo in Okeechobee County, Fla., Villapando-Gaytan sole $100 worth of cocaine to an undercover officer. On Jan. 29, 2024, Villapando-Gaytan was armed with a pistol when he attempted to sell a kilogram of cocaine to the same undercover officer. At the time of his arrest. Villapando-Gaytan, a Mexican national, had been previously removed from the United States and illegally re-entered the United States without permission.
