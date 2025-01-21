Posted Tuesday, January 21, 2025 12:00 am

Duard Kendrix “Kent” Evans died December 25, 2024. He was born July 20, 1935, in Moorehead, Kentucky. A resident of Okeechobee for over 40 years, where he was a member of Okeechobee Church of God for 20 years. He enjoyed working as a hairdresser and the food bank at the church. He was an avid Kentucky basketball fan and loved taking care of his family and friends.

Kent lived a very simple life. Being blind for the last years of his life, he still ran the food bank at the church every day. His favorite foods were from his roots in Kentucky, pinto beans, cornbread, and buttermilk. He was a very caring and generous man, who would help you anyway he could. He loved and cared for his family and deeply loved his Lord. We grieve his loss but rejoice that he is home with the Lord and his siblings that went on before him.

Mr. Evans was preceded in death by parents, Ora Mae and Arthur Thomas Evans; brothers, George Wayne, Thomas Albert “Tommy”, James Harold “Jimmy”, and Larry Ray; and sisters, Flo Ella Collins, Betty Jean Winters, and Bobby Jo Wells.

He is survived by his sisters, Judith Carol “Judy” Clifford, of Cutler Bay, Florida and Patricia Beatrice “Patty” Steder, of St Augustine, Florida; 19 loving nephews and nieces; and numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces.

The family is grateful to so many local individuals who helped with rides to doctors, and church, as well as fixing meals and helping with various other things. Thank you for loving and helping him in so many ways!

To honor and celebrate Kent’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held on February 1st, 2025, at 11am at the Okeechobee Church of God Located at 301 NE 4th Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.

There will be a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Treasure Coast Food Bank.