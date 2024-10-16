Early voting starts Oct. 21

Early voting in the November general election starts Oct. 21 for Okeechobee, Hendry and Palm Beach counties.
• Early voting in Okeechobee County will be Oct. 21-Nov. 2, in the Supervisor of Elections Office in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Early voting in Hendry County will be Oct. 21-Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 25. E Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle or the Supervisor of Elections Office, 1100 S. Olympia Street, Suite 504, Clewiston.
• Early voting in Glades County will be held Oct. 26-Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 998 U.S. Highway 27 South, Moore Haven (rear entrance).
• Early voting in Palm Beach County locations are on the www.votepalmbeach.gov website, including Belle Glade Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St. Belle Glade.
Voters must bring photo ID. Acceptable IDs include:
• Florida Driver License
If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide another ID that has your signature.