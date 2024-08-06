Early voting to open for August primary

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/6/24

Early voting for the primary election has started in Hendry County and will open in Okeechobee, Glades and Palm Beach Counties on Aug. 10.

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Early voting to open for August primary

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Early voting for the primary election has started in Hendry County and will open in Okeechobee, Glades and Palm Beach Counties on Aug. 10.

Early voting in Okeechobee County is  Aug. 10-17, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office in the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street, Okeechobee. www.voteokeechobee.com.

Early voting in Hendry County is  Aug. 5-17, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 25 E. Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle; or the Supervisor of Elections Office, 1100 S. Olympia Street, Suite 504, Clewiston. For more information, go online to www.hendryelections.org.

Early voting in  Glades County is Aug. 10-17, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 998 U.S. Highway 27 South, Moore Haven (rear entrance). For more information, go online to www.voteglades.com.

Early voting in western Palm Beach County is Aug. 10-18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St, or the Loula B. York Library, 525 Bacom Point Drive, Pahokee. Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County residents may also vote at any other early voting site in the county.  For more information, go online to www.votepalmbeach.gov

 Election Day is Aug. 20, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at regular polling places for each precinct. For more information, contact your Supervisor of Elections Office.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

WM garbage cart roll out nearly complete

Sticker program helps keep citizens S.A.F.E.

New OHS CTE building will be ready for Open House

Goodbread and White questioned at public forum

x