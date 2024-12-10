EES staff plays Rock, Paper, Scissors

On Monday, Dec. 11, the staff at Everglades Elementary School participated in a Rock, Paper, Scissor Tournament.
OKEECHOBEE — On Monday, Dec. 11, the staff at Everglades Elementary School participated in a Rock, Paper, Scissor Tournament. Every staff member started with a necklace. It was a winner take all competition. The final showdown happened at the flagpole at dismissal. Congratulations to the Ultimate Rock, Paper, Scissor Champion, Ms. Wolfe! For more photos and videos, visit the Everglades Elementary School Facebook page at facebook.com/evergladeselementary [Photos courtesy Everglades Elementary]