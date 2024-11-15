Elks South Region Soccer Shoot announces winners

The Elks South Region Soccer Shoot was held on Nov. 9 in Clewiston. Contestants from the Clewiston Lodge #1853...
CLEWISTON — The Elks South Region Soccer Shoot was held on Nov. 9 in Clewiston. Contestants from the Clewiston Lodge #1853, Jupiter Lodge #2469, Florida Keys Lodge #1872, and Greater Pine Island Lodge #2781 participated in the contest.
Pictured are: Front row: Cayden Davis U-10 1st place, Rosa Esparza U-8 2nd, Sophia Velasquez U-10 2nd, Emiliano Garcia U-10 2nd, Brady McCarthy U-12 1st, Aiden McCarthy U-8 1st, Marty Espinoza South Region Director. Back Row: John Hotzfield Greater Pine Island Exalted Ruler, Daniel Garcia U-14 2nd place, Katheryn Rodriguez U-16 1st, Michelle Rodriguez U-14 2nd, Johnathan Fajardo U-14 3rd, Taylor Davis U-12 1st, Ryleigh Stravin U-14 3rd, and James Wesie U-14 4th place. Not pictured are: Charley Mimbs U-8 Girls 1st place, Lauren Mickuleit U-10 Girls 1st place, Brilen Card U-12 Boys 2nd place, Madelyn Mickuleit U-14 Girls 1st place, and Brison Card U-14 Boys 1st place.
First place winners will compete in the Elks State Soccer Shoot at the Elks Youth Camp in Umatilla on Jan. 4, 2025.
Congratulations to all who participated. [Photo courtesy Martin Espinoza]