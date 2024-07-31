Emma Byrd seeks re-election to county commission

Posted Wednesday, July 31, 2024 8:10 am

Emma J. Byrd has been a resident of Hendry County for 46 years. She was elected to the Hendry County Board of County Commissioners in 2016. She was elected as chair by her fellow commissioners in 2021 after serving four years as vice chair.

After graduating from Clewiston High School, she attended Tuskegee Institute and Edison Community College.

Mrs. Byrd has completed the Certified County Commissioner Program and the Advanced County Commission Program through the Institute of County Government. In 2019, she was accepted as a member of Leadership Academy.

Mrs. Byrd is a member of Miracle Deliverance Career Center Church, where she is currently the youth pastor. She has been a member of People Who Care, Incorporated since 1981. PWC is an outreach organization which helps to meet the needs of children and adults in the community.

Mrs. Byrd has been employed by the Hendry County School District for 38 years. She plans to retire in November.

Mrs. Byrd has been married to Herbert Byrd for 41 years. They have three sons and seven grandchildren.

Mrs. Byrd is committed to the growth and vitality of Hendry County and its communities. She believes that all must work together to build the economic foundation of the community. She states that her mission is to glorify God and show love to neighbors as Christ commanded.