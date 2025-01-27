Everglades Day 2025 to be held Feb. 8

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
BOYNTON BEACH — Bring your friends and family out to the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge to celebrate the Everglades on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.!
Everglades Day is a free event at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. Check out hands on activities from over 35 partners which include kayaking, archery, touch-a-truck, rock wall, obstacle course, fishing, live animal show, tram tours, FL history and nature speakers, boat tours, story walk and so much more! Activities for every member of the family and age range!
Food trucks and beautiful nature views await you! Parking will be at West Delray Regional Park 10875 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33446 and free shuttles will take you to the event 4 miles away. Check out event page for more information: https://www.fws.gov/event/everglades-day-2025
and call 563-735-6039 with questions.