Everglades staff is ready for new school year

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/6/24

On Monday, Aug. 7, Everglades Elementary School faculty reunited to celebrate and kickoff the new school year...

Everglades staff is ready for new school year

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — On Monday, Aug. 7, Everglades Elementary School faculty reunited to celebrate and kickoff the new school year with a Welcome Back Party. They started the morning off with breakfast, walk-out songs, confetti, and prizes! There were gift cards, school supplies, organizational materials, and more! It was so appreciated! A thank you goes out to Pam Gilliland, LaGrange Cattle, and Tesa Faber for the donated gifts and supplies as well as a thank you to the staff members who donated their time to set up the welcome back event. For more photos, visit the Everglades Elementary School Facebook page at Facebook.com/evergladeselementary [Photos courtesy Everglades Elementary]

