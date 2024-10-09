Executive Director Drew Bartlett provides an update from the SFWMD’s Emergency Operations Center

Posted Wednesday, October 9, 2024 6:51 pm

South Florida Water Management District (District) Executive Director Drew Bartlett provided an update today, Oct. 9, from the District's Emergency Operations Center on Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton is a powerful hurricane, and the storm is expected to bring significant rainfall, storm surge, strong winds and tornadoes to the region. Rainfall from the storm is expected to result in a significant and rapid rise in canals, lakes, ponds and rivers throughout the District.

It is normal to see lakes temporarily rise and water flowing through streets to drains. After significant rainfall, water in streets, swales, yards and low-lying areas is expected.

In preparation for Hurricane Milton, water managers made pre-storm adjustments to operating levels for water control structures throughout the regional flood control system. The District continues to operate the regional flood control system to move large amounts of water quickly and efficiently.

Much of the Central and Southern Florida region has an interconnected water management system, and flood control is a shared responsibility between county/city governments, local drainage districts, communities (including Homeowner Associations or HOAs), and the District. In addition, the District will work with our drainage partners to provide as much drainage as possible in impacted areas.

Reminders for Residents and Visitors:

If you face life-threatening flooding or are in imminent danger, call 9-1-1.

Avoid driving through flooded areas. When in doubt, turn around.

Ensure debris, trash cans, and other items are secured and cannot clog drainage ways.

Monitor any announcements from your County's Emergency Operations Center.

Do not drink, wade, or swim in floodwaters.

Read the infographic Rain Drain: What to Expect in Your Neighborhood When It Rains for a close-up look at the interconnected drainage system.

Flooded roads, swales and ditches are expected during and after heavy rain events.

In the event water is impacting your home, please report the flooding to your local drainage operator. Type in your address and look up your local drainage operator at SFWMD.gov/FloodControl.

See the District’s latest Rainfall Graphics and Weather Forecast.

Visit SFWMD.gov/HurricaneMilton for more information and get the latest updates from the SFWMD by following us on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.