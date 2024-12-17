Explore district-managed lands this winter

The winter season brings shorter days, cooler temperatures and endless opportunities to get outside and explore the great outdoors.

The South Florida Water Management District (District) is the steward for more than one million acres of public lands across Central and Southern Florida.

The winter solstice is Saturday, December 21, marking the shortest day of the year in terms of sunlight. In the days leading up to the solstice, there are fewer hours of daylight, allowing for longer tranquil nights.

District lands offer many ways for you to enjoy winter’s shorter days and experience our region’s natural beauty.

Whether you are an avid adventurer or you just want to enjoy the outdoors, you will find activities for all ages and skill levels. Here are some of the ways you can enjoy District lands during the winter season – and all year long:

Camping: The District has campgrounds throughout the region that accommodate tents, RVs, groups, equestrians and more. Each campsite offers unique views of South Florida's diverse ecosystem.

Stargazing: The dark skies over the District's public lands offer some of the best opportunities to see the stars far, far away from the city lights.

Hiking: District lands offer many miles of hiking trails for you to explore. Enjoy the cooler weather and reconnect with nature along miles of trails.

Canoeing/Kayaking: Grab a paddle and explore Central and Southern Florida’s natural areas by water. District lands offer many opportunities for canoeing and kayaking.

Wildlife Viewing: Alligators, birds, and turtles are just some of the native wildlife you may see while visiting the District's public lands. Remember to watch for wildlife and keep a safe distance.

Photography: Grab a camera and enjoy the picturesque views as the sun sets on the horizon. The lighting can lead to some stunning shots.

You can also enjoy December’s beautiful weather with a guided birding tour. This is a great opportunity to explore the District’s recreational lands with a knowledgeable guide who can help you identify species of birds in a unique environment.

Audubon of Martin County will be hosting two upcoming tours:

Dec. 21: Birding ID Field Trip, Lakeside Ranch Stormwater Treatment Area

Dec. 28: Birding ID Field Trip, C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area

Visit audubonofmartincounty.org to register or to learn more.

The SFWMD team routinely enhances and expands the recreational activities that are available on District lands throughout our 16-county region. Visit SFWMD.gov/Recreation to learn more about the District’s recreational sites and all of the recreational activities available to you.

Get out there, explore and remember to #RecreateResponsibly.