FAA wants to fine SpaceX $633,000 for alleged safety violations during 2 Florida launches

By MARCIA DUNN
Posted 9/17/24

SpaceX faces $633,000 in fines for alleged safety violations during two Florida launches last year. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it's proposing the civil penalties because of the …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

FAA wants to fine SpaceX $633,000 for alleged safety violations during 2 Florida launches

Posted
By MARCIA DUNN

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLa. (AP) — SpaceX faces $633,000 in fines for alleged safety violations during two Florida launches last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it’s proposing the civil penalties because of the company's alleged failure to follow licensing requirements.

During a satellite launch in June 2023, SpaceX used a new launch control room without prior approval and also did not conduct the required readiness poll two hours in advance, according to the FAA.

One month later, SpaceX launched another communication satellite using a new rocket fuel facility yet to be approved, said federal regulators.

“Safety drives everything we do at the FAA" including oversight of commercial space, FAA's Marc Nichols said in a statement. “Failure of a company to comply with the safety requirements will result in consequences.”

SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the FAA. It did not immediately return a request for comment.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Endangered sea corals moved from South Florida to the …

New program will help inmates earn high school …

Grand prize winner removed 20 Burmese pythons from the …

Florida will launch criminal probe into apparent …

x