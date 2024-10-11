Farmers and ranchers asked to report storm losses

Posted Friday, October 11, 2024 3:56 pm

UF/IFAS requests agricultural producers affected by Hurricane Milton, a Category 3 storm that came ashore near Siesta Key on Oct. 9, to complete the UF/IFAS EIAP survey on agricultural losses and damages.

The survey is part of on-going UF/IFAS research tracking the effects of severe weather and other hazards on the state’s agricultural industry. Participants are asked to assess their production losses and asset damages due to Hurricane Milton.

For additional information, please read the attached press release. For additional information or questions, contact me at rodriguezl@ufl.edu or at 954-242-8439, or contact Megan Winslow at winslow@ufl.edu.