Father and son team win fishing tournament

Posted Tuesday, November 26, 2024 10:12 am

CLEWISTON, FL – As the holiday season approaches here in South Florida, dreams of a white Christmas are more of the green variety — Big Green Bass and Big Green deposits of cash in the bank account.

The Roland Martin Marine Center Series presented by HUK rarely disappoints and this season is no different. To put a nice bow on the 2024 Season, we end it with a special father and son win. Brian and Brice Prowant are the champs.

Brice Prowant literally grew up on this trail. He and his dad have been teaming up on the competition for years, and this time, they came out on top.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” said the proud poppa. “As long as we’ve been doing this together and to win a big one like this, it’s a great feeling.”

The team admitted they didn’t do anything out of the ordinary and just slowed down and went fishing. To their surprise, 23.13 pounds of Lake Okeechobee bass earned them the winning check for $5,000.

The second place team of David Ball and Terry Pratt relied on Speed Worms in June Bug to bag 22.41 pounds including the second big bass weighing 7.11 pounds. The second place finish earned them $2,600.

And rounding out the top three is the team of Gerard Califano and Robert Haff. Their limit weighing 19.48 pounds earned them the third place check for $1600.

And as the highest paying team tournament trail in Florida, the payouts continued deep into the 131 boat field.

Adding to their 1st Place check for $5,000, Team Prowant picked up $250 from HUK as the highest finisher to cross the stage in HUK Gear along with $150 Bruiser Bucks as the highest finishing team. They also collected $250 as the highest finishing Gilbert Chevrolet owner and another $250 as highest finishing Mercury owner. The U.S. Sugar Big Bass of 8.91 pounds earned Ray Ruiz $500 while the 2nd Big Bass of 7.11 earned David Ball and Terry Pratt $100 Gambler Bucks. Evan Vick collected $100 from the Roland Martin Marina as the highest finishing Youth Angler. The highest finishing Female Angler earned Jennifer Constant $100 from Mary Ann Martin. And winning big for going small, the team of Cliff and Giovanni pizza turned the smallest limit of 6.50 pounds into $300 from AV Inspection.

And that’s a wrap on the 2024 Season Qualifiers. The championship tournament is set for Dec. 14 and 15.

Join us for the 2024 Championship Dec. 14 & 15. We’ll crown the 2024 Team of the Year.