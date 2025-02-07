FDOH and DCF offer new parenting resources

Posted Friday, February 7, 2025 9:57 am

TALLAHASSEE — On Feb. 4, the Florida Department of Health and Department of Children and Families announced additional wraparound support for life from pregnancy and beyond with the launch of Strong Florida Moms (strongflmoms.com/). This new initiative advances Florida’s strong commitment to pro-life values by further supporting Florida women through motherhood and providing expanded resources on Father First, where dads can seek trusted information and vital resources on fatherhood. Whether preparing for pregnancy, navigating the first years of parenthood, or seeking community support, both sites aim to serve as a resource for all stages of parenting.

“Under the Governor and First Lady’s leadership, Florida is ensuring families statewide have the tools they need to ensure the best outcomes for pregnant women and their children, from pregnancy through the early years of life,” said State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo. “Through the resources now provided by the Strong Florida Moms and Father First programs, Florida will continue to support the lives and well-being of Florida’s families, advancing our vision that all Floridians have the opportunity to lead long, healthy, and fulfilling lives.”

Strong Florida Moms and the expanded resources on Father First will provide a wide variety of information and resources tailored to meet the needs of Florida families. These include what to expect during and after pregnancy, health care provider resources, information on child developmental milestones, and answers to many of the questions Florida moms and dads may have about parenting. Parents can also find free classes and events available statewide about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, safe sleep, car seat safety, and more.