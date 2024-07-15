FDOT kicks off annual “Operation Southern Slow Down”

Posted Monday, July 15, 2024 1:02 pm

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is proud to announce the commencement of Operation Southern Slow Down 2024, a week-long speed enforcement and education campaign starting July 15. The campaign, in partnership with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), is part of a broader effort involving multiple states in the Southeast—Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee — with a collective aim to reduce the number of speed-related crashes and, ultimately, bring the number of traffic fatalities down to zero.

Speeding is a significant factor in traffic fatalities across Florida, contributing to nearly 10% of these fatalities statewide between 2019 and 2023. Demographic data reveals that young male drivers are particularly at risk, with 84% of speeding-involved fatalities involving male drivers, predominantly those aged 16-25. These statistics underscore the critical need for targeted enforcement and education campaigns like Operation Southern Slow Down to address dangerous driver behaviors like speeding and the tragic consequences they have on our roadways.

“Operation Southern Slow Down represents our collective vision towards creating a safer, fatality-free future on our roadways – one that goes beyond our engineering countermeasures and addresses the driver behaviors, like speeding, that place all road users at risk,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “FDOT is proud to partner with Florida’s law enforcement agencies, as well as our neighboring states, to remind motorists that their actions have real, life-changing consequences and that we all play a role in creating a safer driving environment for everyone.”

“Operation Southern Slowdown is a focused, collaborative effort to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers on driving behaviors that lead to fatal crashes, striving to one day experience zero fatalities on our roadways,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “FHP is proud to work with our law enforcement and public safety partners across state lines to provide a safer driving environment for everyone.”

Operation Southern Slow Down not only focuses on strict enforcement but also emphasizes the importance of public education in changing driver behavior. Educational efforts are crucial in raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and promoting safer driving habits. By informing the public about the risks associated with speeding and the benefits of adhering to speed limits, FDOT aims to foster a culture of safety on Florida’s roads. This dual approach of enforcement and education is designed to create lasting changes in driver behavior to reduce the number of speed-related crashes and save lives.

“Crash data shows speeding is a growing problem in our nation but team efforts like Operation Southern Slow Down will help put the brakes on this dangerous behavior that threatens the safety of everyone traveling on our highways and roads,” said Allen Poole, Director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “State troopers and local law enforcement officers enforce speed limits to save lives and drivers can help make sure they and everyone traveling on the road safely reach their destination by slowing down, buckling up and keeping their focus on the road at all times.”

“As more motorists travel during the summer, this joint effort with our partners in the Southeast will serve as a strong reminder to obey the speed limit and other traffic safety laws,” said Kenneth Boswell, Director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. “We all want to arrive at our destinations safely, and we support our law enforcement officers as they work hard to prevent injuries and deaths from automobile crashes.”

“It is a privilege and a pleasure to work alongside our law enforcement counterparts across the Southeast to address the unnecessary decision to speed excessively,” said Robert G. Woods, IV, Director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “Our aim is to educate the public on the dangers of speeding and correct reckless behavior before it leads to disaster. Through a collective, united effort such as this, we are able to focus our resources and drive down the number of speed-related collisions.”

“You’re almost three times more likely to be involved in a fatal or serious-injury crash when you’re speeding,” said Buddy Lewis, Director of the Tennessee Office of Highway Safety. “Speeding lowers your reaction time, increases the risk of losing control of your vehicle, and reduces the effectiveness of occupant protection equipment. Let’s work together to protect our roadways this summer. All we ask is for voluntary compliance.”

Tips for Safe Driving:

• Buckle up for every trip and ensure all passengers wear safety belts.

• Plan your route in advance on FL511.com and allow extra time for traffic during peak travel times.



• Remain alert and always drive with caution – put away all distractions, like cell phones, every time you get behind the wheel.• Remember to reduce speed in construction and school zones to enhance road safety.• Practice patience and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.• If you witness aggressive driving, contact local law enforcement by dialing *FHP (*347) or 911.