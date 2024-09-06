Federal grant allows PBSO to offer training for the repair of green vehicles

Posted Friday, September 6, 2024 1:26 pm

LAKE WORTH — Palm Beach State College (PBSC) is set to be the first in the state of Florida to offer training for the repair and maintenance of green vehicles thanks to $4.1million in federal funding allocated by the Dept. of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel presented PBSC with the check at a press conference at the College’s Lake Worth Campus. “The cars of the future are not the cars of the past,” said Frankel. “This is why this program and learning how to maintain these vehicles is so important.”

The automotive industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation with hybrid, electric vehicles (EVs), and alternative fuels becoming more prevalent. With the federal government’s target of 50% electric vehicles by 2030, there is an urgent need for skilled professionals who know how to repair them. “We are being told that there are thousands of job opportunities in this area right here in Palm Beach County,” Frankel said.

There might be plenty of jobs but mechanics will need the skills and specialized training to fill them. The Universal Technical Institute, a private network of technical colleges throughout the United States, names the ability to use technology as one of the top skills needed by aspiring technicians looking to enter the workforce.

“This funding will enable us to train the next generation workforce of the green economy,” said PBSC’s Vice President Academic Affairs Dr. Tunjarnika L. Coleman-Ferrell. “It will allow us to fulfill our vision of revolutionizing Palm Beach State College’s automotive training program to be a leader in this emerging field.”

PBSC will use the funds to create a new certificate program which is expected to launch in the fall of 2025. The new curriculum will provide students with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in hybrid and electric vehicle technology, alternative fuel systems, and sustainable transportation solutions. By combining theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience and industry certifications, graduates will be well-positioned to excel in roles that contribute to a more sustainable future for transportation.

“The growing demand for electric vehicles is creating significant opportunities for EV mechanics –as more consumers and businesses adopt them,” said CareerSource Palm Beach County Vice President Michael Corbit, Director of Business Development, CareerSource Palm Beach County. “Mechanics who upskill or receive certifications in EV are likely to find ample job opportunities, competitive wages and career advancement potential in this evolving field.”

PBSC will also build a 12,000 square foot two-story training center dedicated to electric and alternative fuel vehicles. The new facility, which the College hopes will be complete by January 2026, will have technology-driven classrooms on the top floor where students will use electric vehicle specialized trainers to get hands-on experience working on low voltage battery systems before move downstairs into the training auto bays and working with high voltage batteries in the actual vehicles. “We are dedicated to investing in technology and being at the forefront of the state for this program,” said PBSC Dean of Workforce Education and Development Kimberly Lea. “We expect to be first in state to have this kind of training.”

The program also hopes to attract more non-traditional students such as Karena Cabus, who is currently enrolled in PBSC’s automotive training program. “I really first got into cars when I started watching Formula 1 racing,” she said. Cabus likens mechanics to solving a puzzle. “My family doesn’t know much about cars, and I always wanted to learn,” she said. “Besides I don’t see a lot of girls doing it, so I figured I’d give it a shot.”