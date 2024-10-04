Federal response operations remain underway across Southeast following impacts of Helene

Online Exclusive

Posted Friday, October 4, 2024 2:24 pm

WASHINGTON – The response across southeastern states affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Helene continues to address critical needs of survivors. This includes search and rescue operations, power and communications restoration and delivering food and water.

Local, state, private, faith-based and nonprofit resources complement the federal family to provide urgent care and extensive support in all six states receiving presidential disaster declarations.

President Biden has approved federal disaster assistance that is available for survivors in designated counties in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina , Tennessee and Virginia. Survivors may apply for assistance in three ways: online by visiting disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or on the FEMA App.

Survivors may receive upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula and other emergency supplies. Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay.

These photos highlight response and recovery efforts across affected states impacted by the storm.

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Tad, a canine from the FEMA deployed Missouri Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue Team, supports emergency operations in Western North Carolina. (Photo credit: FEMA)

FOUNTAIN INN, South Carolina – FEMA’s Region 10 Administrator Willie Nunn speaks with urban search and rescue team members outside a home in Greenville County. Search and rescue teams from around the country have gone to affected states as part of the response. (Photo credit: FEMA)

AUGUSTA, Georgia – Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson joins the Red Cross as they provide meals to disaster survivors at Henry Brigham Park and Recreation Center. (Photo credit: FEMA)

SUWANEE, Florida – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team provides disaster assistance to survivors who lost their homes in Suwannee, Florida following Hurricane Helene. (Photo credit: FEMA)

SUWANEE, Florida – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team sets up space for a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Suwannee, Florida following Hurricane Helene. The center will accommodate state and local agencies to provide survivors with a one-stop-shop for disaster assistance. (Photo credit: FEMA)

GAFFNEY, South Carolina – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Daniels, a power production technician with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, cuts downed trees to assist with debris removal in Gaffney, South Carolina. (Photo credit: U.S. Air National Guard)

NASHVILLE – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Nickelson, a member of the 118th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Tennessee Air National Guard, loads traffic cones onto a flatbed. (Photo credit: U.S. Air National Guard)

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina -- Members of the New Jersey Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team conduct operations across Buncombe County. (Source: FEMA)