FEMA offers help to farmers

LABELLE -- FEMA will hold a farm recovery event on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Hendry Co. Extension Building, 1085 Pratt Boulevard in LaBelle. The program will educate farmers who were impacted by Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton about government assistance programs.
Participants will engage with representatives from the USDA Farm Service Agency, National Resources Conservation Service, Rural Development, FEMA, Florida Commerce, the Small Business Administration and other partner agencies.