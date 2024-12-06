FEMA offers help to farmers

Posted 12/6/24

LABELLE -- FEMA will hold a farm recovery event on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  at the UF/IFAS Hendry Co. Extension Building, 1085 Pratt Boulevard in LaBelle. The program will educate farmers …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

FEMA offers help to farmers

Posted

LABELLE -- FEMA will hold a farm recovery event on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  at the UF/IFAS Hendry Co. Extension Building, 1085 Pratt Boulevard in LaBelle. The program will educate farmers who were impacted by Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton about government assistance programs.

Participants will engage with representatives from the USDA Farm Service Agency, National Resources Conservation Service, Rural Development, FEMA, Florida Commerce, the Small Business Administration and other partner agencies.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

OHS has competitive cheer team

Florida Boards to play in Highlands Hammock State Park

Lady Terriers Basketball team wins

Trot for Toys raises money for Shop with a Cop

x