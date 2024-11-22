FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center at the Okeechobee County Library

Residents of Okeechobee County affected by Hurricane Milton can meet one-on-one with a FEMA representative...
The Florida Department of Emergency Management has opened a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Okeechobee County to support those impacted by Hurricane Milton.
Residents of Okeechobee County affected by Hurricane Milton can meet one-on-one with a FEMA representative at the DRC to discuss their application status, whether it’s new, in progress, denied, or under appeal. Citizens should bring their ID, FEMA application number, insurance information, and storm damage-related receipts. FEMA does NOT distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.
The Small Business Administration is also on-site to assist business owners who have suffered storm-related damage.
Individuals may also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by using the FEMAmobileapp, or by calling FEMA’S helpline toll-free at 800-621-3362.
The FEMA DRC is located at the Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th Street, Okeechobee and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.