FEMA opens recovery centers

FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Glades, Hamilton, Highlands, Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby.
Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.
Center locations include:
• Glades County: Glades County Health Department, 1021 Health Park Drive, Moore Haven, FL 33471; Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
• Highlands County, Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875; Hours: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday
• Okeechobee County: Okeechobee County Public Library, 206 SW 16th St., Okeechobee, FL 34974; Hours: 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
• Palm Beach (Mobile), Town of Loxahatchee Groves, 13901 Southern Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470; Hours: 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday through Nov. 15, 2024. .
To find other center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.
Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362.
Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.