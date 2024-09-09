FFA Members vie for selection to compete in 2024 National FFA Agriscience Fair

Lila Bishop and Lexi Bishop of the Okeechobee Osceola Middle FFA chapter in Okeechobee, FL, have been named...
INDIANAPOLIS — Lila Bishop and Lexi Bishop of the Okeechobee Osceola Middle FFA chapter in Okeechobee, have been named national finalists this year in the Animal System category in the DIVISION 2 of the competition.
The National FFA Agriscience Fair is a key competition that is part of the annual National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 23-26, 2024, in Indianapolis. To qualify, FFA members working as individuals or teams in grades 6-12 are required to conduct a scientific research project pertaining to the agriculture industries and win their state’s FFA agriscience fair.
Individuals or teams compete in one of six categories – animal systems; environmental services/natural resource systems; food products and processing systems; plant systems; power, structural and technical systems; or social science – in six divisions – individuals in grades 6-8, teams grades 6-8, individuals grades 9-10, teams grades 9-10, individuals in grades 11-12, and teams grades 11-12.
First-place winners in each state have qualified for the national pre-qualifying judging. The panel of judges reviewed entries and selected a maximum of 10 in each category and division to move on to the national competition. For a complete list of results, check here: https://www.ffa.org/participate/awards/agriscience-fair/.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,027,200 student members as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.