FHP arrests driver for fatal crash involving road ranger 

Posted Saturday, January 18, 2025 4:25 pm

FT. LAUDERDALE - On Jan. 16 , the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested the individual responsible for the death of a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Road Ranger and the injury of two FHP Troopers as they worked a crash on Southbound Interstate-95 (I-95) in Broward County on New Years Day.

On New Year's Day, at approximately 3 a.m., FHP Troopers and FDOT Road Ranger Jose Parra Guadama were on the scene of a crash located on Southbound I- 95 in marked vehicles with their emergency lights fully activated.

While FHP and FDOT were responding to the initial crash, two other motorists traveling Southbound collided, causing one vehicle to veer into the area where FHP and FDOT were working. As a result, FDOT Road Ranger Jose Parra Guadama was struck and sustained fatal injuries.

"With the arrest of the suspect, we begin the process of accountability for the horrific loss of life the suspect has caused," said Executive Director Dave Kerner. "While this will not bring back the life of FDOT Road Ranger Jose Parra Guadama, we hope his family, friends, and the community find comfort in knowing State Troopers have done, and will continue to do, everything possible in our power and authority to ensure the suspect is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law." "FDOT thanks the Florida Highway Patrol and all of our law enforcement partners who have been unwavering in their commitment to securing justice for the family of dedicated FDOT Road Ranger Jose Parra Guadama, who tragically lost his life while selflessly serving others," said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. "His loss is a profound reminder of the critical importance for drivers to make safe decisions while driving to protect those who risk their lives to keep us and our roads safe."

The suspect, Latoya Hayes, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, had a blood alcohol concentration of .168 at the time of the crash, over twice the legal limit. Hayes is charged with the following:

DUI Manslaughter (UBAL)

DUI Manslaughter (Impairment)

Vehicular Homicide

DUI causing injury (3 counts)

DUI Causing Property Damage (5 counts)

Reckless Driving Causing Injury (3 counts)

Reckless Driving Causing Property Damage (5 counts)

Expired Driver's License Over 6 Months

Latoya Hayes was booked at Broward County Jail without bond.

EVERY state has some form of the Move Over Law. In 2024, the law was expanded to include moving over for all disabled vehicles on the side of the road that are stopped and display warning/hazard lights. If a driver can't move over — or when on a two-lane highway — slow to a speed that is 20 mph or less than the posted speed limit. Slow down to 5 mph when the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less.

This incident and the resulting loss of a dedicated Road Ranger underscores the universal and critical importance of moving over for ANY vehicle on the side of the road. To read more about the Move Over Law visit FLHSMV’s Move Over webpage. To view the arrest affidavit for Latoya Hayes, click here.