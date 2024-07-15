FHP launches campaign to win 2024 Best-Looking Cruiser

Posted Monday, July 15, 2024 12:45 pm

TALLAHASSEE — On July 15, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has officially entered the 2024 American Association of State Troopers (AAST) ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition.

As defending champions, we are once again calling on our fellow Floridians to stand with us and vote for our cruiser as the best-looking in the nation. Your support is crucial as participating state law enforcement agencies have only 14 days beginning July 15 through July 29, to gather public support. The cruiser with the most votes will grace the cover of the AAST 2025 calendar. The proceeds from the calendar sales will support the AAST Foundation, which offers educational scholarships to the dependents of troopers who are AAST members.

Last year, FHP celebrated its first win, making history and taking home the title. Florida proudly placed first with over 180K votes, the most significant number in competition history!

“FHP is excited to participate in the AAST ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition and we look forward to seeing what the other states have to offer,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “This year, our cruiser pays tribute to the legendary Delta IV Heavy rocket while showcasing our commitment to public safety and service. We encourage everyone to support us by casting their vote and helping us defend our title as the best-looking cruiser in the nation.”

“The competition for ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’ provides a positive opportunity to support law enforcement nationally,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Your Florida State Troopers are working to represent Florida and be America’s best for the second year in a row while promoting public safety.”

“This year’s photo entry embodies Florida’s spirit of innovation and commitment to excellence, capturing iconic elements of our state. Space Florida is proud to support our state troopers in this competition and we hope to see Florida take home another victory,” said Rob Long, president and CEO of Space Florida.

Our submission this year is truly out of this world, with an aim to rocket past the competition! The photo was taken at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex on April 18, 2024, during the final liftoff of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy. The legendary rocket known for its performance and history of delivering high-priority national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for over 63 years is now retired, but not before teaming up with FHP to compete in this year’s best-looking cruiser competition.

With help from our partners at Space Florida, ULA, and NRO, aspiring photographer Sean Stoltz captured the incredible final launch of the Delta IV Heavy while our FHP 2019 Dodge Challenger took center focus. Since 1939, FHP has patrolled Florida in our traditional black and tan colors. Our Troopers, Florida’s Finest, represent more than just a cruiser. They embody dedication to public safety, enforcement of the law, and a commitment to keeping citizens and visitors safe.

This year, Florida Troopers proactively participated in efforts to secure our borders, protect Florida citizens’ freedom to practice their religion without harassment or the threat of harm, conduct interdiction operations keeping narcotics, weapons, and criminals off our streets and communities, and continue to assist with hurricane relief and preparedness, traffic enforcement, and responding to crashes statewide.

Help us launch FHP’ s cruiser to the top of the AAST ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition by casting your vote for our out-of-this-world submission, which highlights the tradition of the black and tan while also paying tribute to the legendary Delta IV Heavy rocket that has played a vital role in the nation’s space exploration history.

For a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s astronomical entry, visit youtube. If you’d like to discover more about our mission to soar to victory in the competition and take our rocket to new heights, blast off to our website and visit our phenomenal ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ page today!