Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning at IRSC is accepting registrations

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River State College Foundation is pleased to announce that the Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning is now accepting registrations for its Fall 2024 season. This exciting program offers a wealth of learning opportunities for adults age 50 and over across all five Indian River State College (IRSC) campuses.
• Nearly 60 diverse sessions covering a wide range of topics
• Courses include artificial intelligence, world events, health, local history, environmental science, and more
• Classes available at all five campuses in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties
• Open to individuals age 50 and older
The Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning at Indian River State College is designed for individuals interested in exploring shared topics of interest in a college atmosphere. The program emphasizes learning for the joy of learning, with no prerequisites, grades, or tests.
Key features of the Institute include:
• Peer-led and peer-directed programs.
• Discussion and study groups, hands-on activities, field trips, lectures, book and film groups.
• Welcoming and appropriate environment for adult learners.
To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/FieldenLearning2024. To learn more about the Fall 2024 offerings, please email tlacey1@irsc.edu.
The Fielden Institute for Lifelong Learning continues to uphold the legacy of its founders, Dr. Jean Dickinson Fielden and her late husband, Dr. John “Jack” Seward Fielden, in providing enriching educational experiences for the community.
Join us this fall and embark on a journey of lifelong learning at Indian River State College!