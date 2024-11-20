Fire chief updates city on calls

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Earl Wooten updated the Okeechobee City Council about the fire services the city has received during the last year.
According to Wooten's report at the Nov. 19 council meeting, OCFR responded to:
This was a total of 1,598 calls, and the average response time was 4:38 minutes. There were no citizen complaints reported.
In addition to these calls, OCFR also performed:
There were no questions from the city council.