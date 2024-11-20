These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Posted 11/20/24

Chief Earl Wooten updated the Okeechobee City Council about the fire services the city has received during the last year.

Fire chief updates city on calls

OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Earl Wooten updated the Okeechobee City Council about the fire services the city has received during the last year.

According to Wooten's report at the Nov. 19 council meeting, OCFR responded to:

  • 18 fires,
  • 1,317 rescue and emergency medical services,
  • 21 hazardous conditions without a fire,
  • 121 service calls,
  • 85 cancelled (good intent),
  • 33 false alarms,
  • 1 severe weather and natural disaster,
  • 2 special incidents.

This was a total of 1,598 calls, and the average response time was 4:38 minutes. There were no citizen complaints reported.

In addition to these calls, OCFR also performed:

  • 194 annual inspections,
  • 48 reinspection #1,
  • 16 reinspection #2,
  • 7 reinspection #3,
  • 1 reinspection #4,
  • 66 Request BTR,
  • 6 technical review committee,
  • 1 fire alarm inspection,
  • 2 underground fire line visual inspection,
  • 6 kitchen hood inspections,
  • 15 state required inspections.

There were no questions from the city council.

OCFR

Comments

