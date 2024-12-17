Fire fighters battle more than fires

Posted Tuesday, December 17, 2024 11:55 am

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Fire Rescue spends the majority of its time on emergency medical calls, but they still fight fires every week.

Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, there were 121 EMS calls, 11 motor vehicle accidents, two fires and 16 miscellaneous calls.

On Dec. 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m., OCFR was dispatched to the 4400 block of U.S. 441 South regarding a vehicle fire. When they arrived, they found a golf cart in the yard approximately 5 feet away from the carport. The vehicle was in the decay stage and the fire had been put out by the resident with a garden hose prior to the arrival of the crew. The carport had smoke damage, and a nearby motorcycle with a plastic fender received heat damage. The resident told the crew they had no idea how the fire started, but said it was unintentional.

On Dec. 15, at approximately 1 p.m., OCFR was dispatched to a home in the 21500 block of Northwest 258th Street regarding a fire in a motor home. They were told the motor home was already fully engulfed. When they arrived, they found a large motor home engulfed in flames. A small brush fire was spreading away from the motor home, and a venting propane tank was mounted under the motor home. The owner told them there was no one inside the motor home. The LP tank ruptured soon after their arrival. After the fire went out, the owner told them they were cooking lunch on the stovetop. He received a phone call and went outside to get his computer out of his truck. He heard his smoke detectors go off and saw heavy smoke. He said they used a fire extinguisher, but it made no progress on the fire.