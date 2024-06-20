First responders sickened when responding to Industrial Loop incident

Posted Thursday, June 20, 2024 3:23 pm

JUNE 21 UPDATE: Testing continues today at 310 North Industrial Loop. Detectives with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to check the air quality and properties to determine what has caused deputies to become suddenly ill on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Friday morning, June 21, 2024, HCSO Sheriff Steve Whidden along with members of the Hendry County Sheriff’s and representatives from local, state and military met to review what they has been disclosed at this area.

Sheriff Steve Whidden said, “At this point, I am concerned with the safety of our personnel who will be entering this scene. We have requested the assistance of the below agencies for their TECHNICAL SUPPORT.” Sheriff Whidden continued, “We do not believe the public is in danger. Members outside the premises are NOT experiencing symptoms of any kind.; we believe that whatever has created this illness is contained within the property.”

Sheriff Whidden further stated his concern level is low at this time due to the fact that our federal partners, with the best lab equipment available, has conducted a complete and thorough testing of the air quality for chemicals and hazardous liquids which at this point have come back negative in all areas. We are continuing to cover every square foot of this ground to ensure the public and my deputies are not at risk”.

Agencies in attendance are:

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office -

Clewiston Police Department - (Mutual Aid/Support Staff)

Hendry County Fire/EMS

LaBelle Fire Department

Army National Guard CST - (they conduct testing for chemicals, air quality, etc)

ATF Bomb Technician - (supporting other agencies while search by Federal agencies continue)

FBI - WMD - (Precautionary measures - they have the sophisticated technology to measure the air quality)

FBI - Evidence Collection

They will collect any chemicals and or property that need to be preserved for evidentiary value or any evidence processing collected)

DEP - (any ground/soil contamination testing)

Lee County Unified Haz-Mat Team

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Fire and EMS, Ft. Myers Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit, Department of Environmental Protection and Homeland Security are involved in a search on Industrial Loop in Hendry County.

On Wednesday (June 19) morning at approximately 9:21 a.m., Hendry County Deputies responded to the area of 310 N. Industrial Loop to follow up on a report of a stolen vehicle. Once on scene, deputies remained for the better part of the day.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., deputies noticed a body in a motor home. Deputies discovered the man to be unresponsive and made entry to provide medical care. Upon making entry, they began to feel ill and were later transported to a local medical facility.

Haz-Mat Team members entered the suspect mobile home and while beginning to process the scene, became ill.

All personnel were taken to a medical facility and were treated and released. The suspect was also treated and released to the custody of Hendry County Sheriff's Office. He is currently being held with No Bond on an Outstanding Federal Warrant.

The suspect, now identified as 45-year-old, Juan Gonzalez Diaz, of Miami, was cleared by physicians and is being held in the Hendry County Jail. Gonzalez Diaz is currently being held without bond on an outstanding federal warrant for probation violation.

On June 20, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division along with HCSO Road Patrol Unit, Fire and EMS, Ft. Myers Fire Department Hazardous Materials Unit, Department of Environmental Protection and Homeland Security resumed the search of 310 N. Industrial Loop, in LaBelle, Florida.

HCSO Detectives obtained a search warrant for all properties at 310 N. Industrial Loop. At this time a search for stolen vehicles, weapons, tools, narcotics and chemicals will begin.

Entry to North Industrial Loop is currently closed to incoming/thru traffic; South Industrial Loop is open to local traffic only and is not for thru traffic.