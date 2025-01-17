Five reasons for communities to invest in green space

Posted Friday, January 17, 2025 11:58 am

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The TurfMutt Foundation has advice for communities – invest in green space for the health and well-being of citizens. The phenomenon of taking indoor activities to the outdoor areas around us (like dining, working, exercising and entertaining) led the TurfMutt Foundation to coin the term “backyarding.”

“In light of the growing importance of being outside, we’re seeing more communities invest in parks and other community green space as the best amenity to offer their residents,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, which has advocated for outdoor living and the use and care of green space for 15 years. “They are advancing the concept of backyarding at home now into more public green spaces.”

According to the TurfMutt Foundation, here are the top five reasons why communities should invest in urban living landscapes for “public backyarding” activities:

The physical health of your community benefits. Researchers from USDA found associations between urban green space exposure and decreased mortality, heart rate, and violence. Visits to parks, community gardens, and other green spaces may lower city dwellers’ use of medications for anxiety, insomnia, depression, high blood pressure, and asthma, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.

Mental well-being goes up when there’s more green space exposure. People who visited urban parks for just 21 minutes showed a reduction in cortisol (stress hormone) levels and reported increased well-being, according to a study conducted in Alabama.

Researchers found that even passive nature engagement (greenness around schools and in urban parks) has the potential to positively impact children’s attention, mood and memory. Having nearby urban green space is positively linked to the development of pro-social behaviors in children and adolescents.

There are environmental benefits too. Urban green space helps mitigate heat islands, reduces storm water runoff, and improves air quality.

Some communities are finding creative ways to green their communities. These efforts include green roofs on Boston bus shelters, greening of neglected alleys in urban Detroit, and the creation of pocket parks in New York.

Planting more trees in cities could cut deaths from summer heat, according to a European study that shows increasing urban tree coverage to 30 percent can lower temperatures by as much as 32 degrees.

Financial benefits stem from green space. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the nation’s urban canopies – which are home to an estimated 5.5 billion trees – provide roughly $18 billion in annual benefits through the removal of pollution from the air ($5.4 billion), carbon sequestration ($4.8 billion), reduced emissions ($2.7 billion), and improved energy efficiency in buildings ($5.4 billion).

Also, according to research from the University of Washington, people shop more frequently, take longer shopping trips, and are willing to spend 12 percent more for goods in tree-lined commercial districts.

Green space reduces crime. According to an article in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, landscaping in vacant lots has been shown to reduce overall crime by more than 13 percent, reduce burglary by 22 percent, and decrease nuisance reports by 30 percent.